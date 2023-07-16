Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 182.4% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 7,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,216. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 298,378 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.