Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,785 shares in the company, valued at $375,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,785 shares in the company, valued at $375,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,773 shares of company stock worth $1,221,282. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TARS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 67,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,997. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TARS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

