Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Short Interest Up 57.3% in June

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 370,200 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Tempo Automation Stock Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ TMPO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 360,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,783. Tempo Automation has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.
Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempo Automation will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tempo Automation Company Profile
Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.
