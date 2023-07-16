Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Short Interest Up 57.3% in June

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 370,200 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tempo Automation Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ TMPO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 360,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,783. Tempo Automation has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempo Automation will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Tempo Automation during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new position in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.

