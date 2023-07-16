Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TER traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,395. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.06. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Teradyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.