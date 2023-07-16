Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Up 234.1% in June

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 234.1% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,610 shares of company stock worth $2,198,023 over the last three months.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 16,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,021. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
