Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

TXN stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.85. 3,701,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,700. The company has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

