Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 7.3% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Tezos has a market cap of $826.29 million and approximately $16.40 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002893 BTC on major exchanges.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 966,435,019 coins and its circulating supply is 945,267,576 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

