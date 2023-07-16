The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $38.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $34.07 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.