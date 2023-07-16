The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price to $88.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.93.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 950.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 302,823 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 106,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

