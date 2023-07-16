Threshold (T) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.42 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Threshold has a market cap of $240.48 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02412341 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $83,785,464.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

