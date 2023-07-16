Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, an increase of 974.7% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

TSBK traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $26.97. 18,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,333. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $885,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

