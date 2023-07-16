Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a growth of 239.6% from the June 15th total of 62,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships stock remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Friday. 305,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Top Ships from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

