TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BLD opened at $277.77 on Friday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $279.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.93 and a 200-day moving average of $209.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TopBuild by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.