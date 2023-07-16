Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 468,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 59,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

TMO traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $529.36. 953,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.58. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

