Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 584 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,574,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.53.

American Tower Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMT traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.97. 1,712,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,154. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.51. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

