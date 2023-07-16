TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TSE:RNW opened at C$13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$10.63 and a twelve month high of C$18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.09.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.80 million. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7797409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.33%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

