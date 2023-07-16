Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Up 587.5% in June

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, an increase of 587.5% from the June 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Trio Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of TPET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 295,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,023. Trio Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
About Trio Petroleum
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trio Petroleum
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Trio Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.