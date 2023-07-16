TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 194,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

TROOPS Price Performance

Shares of TROO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. TROOPS has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TROOPS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TROOPS by 72.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TROOPS by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TROOPS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

