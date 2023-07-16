Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of TKC opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $911.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

