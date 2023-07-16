UBS Group Reiterates C$26.00 Price Target for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

UBS Group set a C$26.00 price target on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.75.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$22.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.90 and a 1-year high of C$29.99. The company has a market cap of C$43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.31 billion. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.520442 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

