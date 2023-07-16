uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 806,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.
In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $171,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
uniQure stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $518.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.67. uniQure has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $28.25.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
