United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 442.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBIO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.50. 18,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,232. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.