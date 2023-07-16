Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valeo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Valeo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

