VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the June 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BJK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. 11,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

