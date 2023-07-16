Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $412.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.91. The company has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $414.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.