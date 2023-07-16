Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Vital Energy Price Performance
NYSE VTLE opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $863.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 3.33.
Insider Transactions at Vital Energy
In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vital Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.