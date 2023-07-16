Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Price Performance

NYSE VTLE opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $863.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 3.33.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. Vital Energy’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.