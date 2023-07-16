Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.21. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 223,965 shares traded.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.