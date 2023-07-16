Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.21. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 223,965 shares traded.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2,339.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.