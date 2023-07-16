VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

