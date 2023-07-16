Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $162,524,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT opened at $154.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $416.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

