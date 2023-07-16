Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC WOSGF opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It offers its products through transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

