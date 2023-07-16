Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $85.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.77.

Shares of CHK opened at $81.12 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

