Wells Fargo & Company Raises Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $21.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.44.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

