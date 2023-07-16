Wells Fargo & Company Raises RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $11.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RLJ opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,723,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,348,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 621,795 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.