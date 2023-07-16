Wells Fargo & Company Raises Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $138.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised Wynn Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.10.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 2.02. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.01.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -46.73%.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

