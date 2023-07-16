Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Werner Enterprises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 40,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 26,423.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 88.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $14,208,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

