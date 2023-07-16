Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1,230.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

SBI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,840. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.