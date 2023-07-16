Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day moving average is $122.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $788,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

