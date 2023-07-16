WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UNIY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $50.04.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.
