Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Woodward Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Woodward by 15.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.19. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $121.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. Woodward’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

