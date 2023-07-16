World Mobile Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.98 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $57.98 million and approximately $685,225.65 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00047644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,018,531 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

