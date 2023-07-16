XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $67.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on XPO from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. 58.com restated an upgrade rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Vertical Research lowered XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.76.

XPO Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. XPO has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $61.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that XPO will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPO by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in XPO by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in XPO by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

