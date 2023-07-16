XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002490 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $66.76 million and $105,177.53 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,441,260 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

