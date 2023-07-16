Zacks Research Weighs in on Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

NYSE HIW opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.45%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.