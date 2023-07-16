Zacks Research Weighs in on Intel Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the chip maker will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

