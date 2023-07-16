Zcash Price Reaches $30.82 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Zcash has a market cap of $503.32 million and approximately $18.90 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcash has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.82 or 0.00102003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00045842 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00027336 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

