Zcash (ZEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.93 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $31.09 or 0.00102737 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $507.70 million and $16.93 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00045328 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

