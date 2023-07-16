Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $348.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $309.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $365.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.