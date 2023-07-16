Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.9% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.19. 2,455,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

