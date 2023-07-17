100,640 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Purchased by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.77. 179,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

