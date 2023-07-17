10,849 Shares in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Purchased by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. 952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,009. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

